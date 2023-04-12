Proposed emergency contract with Richard’s to cost more than $11 million

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A proposed emergency trash-hauling contract with Richard’s Disposal will cost more than $11 million, according to city documents.

At a special meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is expected to ask the Jackson City Council to approve a one-year emergency hauling agreement with the New Orleans-based firm, to pick up residential trash.

The contract would cost $969,750 a month, with April being prorated to $614,175 based on a start date of April 12. The total cost of the contract would be around $11.3 million, about $1.6 million more than the city’s previous emergency contract with the firm.

According to provisions, the contract would run from April 12, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The contract also would terminate within 30 days of a final judgment in favor of Richard’s in the company’s newest lawsuit against the city.

On Monday, Richard’s filed suit against Jackson for failing to hire the company under terms of the October 2021 request for proposals.

The lawsuit claims that the city’s actions were “arbitrary and capricious,” and that the council “continued to disregard the clear statutory mandates requiring that the contract for garbage and solid waste collection be awarded following the factors outlined in the 2021 RFP - not the council’s own factors and factors outside the RFP.”

Attorneys for Richard’s argue that the council’s rejection of the contract violates the company’s rights under state statute, and that the council’s actions were an “attempt to usurp the executive function of the mayor... forcing him to select its preferred vendor rather than the vendor chosen by the mayor as required by governing law.”

Richard’s is asking the court to award the company the six-year solid waste contract, as well as damages for losses sustained as a result of the denial of the contract, attorneys’ and court costs, and any other relief the court deems it is entitled.

The case was filed in Hinds County Circuit Court.

