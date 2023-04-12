Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released

A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of the van.(MGN image)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The name of a woman who died in a fatal Stone County wreck Tuesday has now been released to the public.

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry says 58-year-old Shirley Holmes, who lived in Wiggins, died in the crash.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Pump Branch Road in the Bond community when the train slammed into the back driver’s side of a minivan. A Stone County deputy told WLOX Holmes was thrown from the back of the van.

Four other people inside the van suffered injuries. At last check, they were in stable condition. They ranged in age from 59 to 21.

Deputies are still investigating the accident and why the driver didn’t see the southbound train.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city
Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80
Capitol Police arrest man after chase ends near Livingston Road

Latest News

Jackson Water Crisis: One of city’s largest known leaks still not repaired
Jackson Water Crisis: One of city’s largest known leaks still not repaired
Bridge off of Old Canton road continues to erode
Sgt. Williams
Off-duty Pearl police officer given award for reviving woman at Brandon gas station
St. Joseph Catholic School students removed after social media threats
All grades will report to South Delta Middle School in Sharkey County, which has the least...
Sharkey Co. school with least amount of structural damage reopens for all students April 14