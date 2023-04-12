One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The name of a woman who died in a fatal Stone County wreck Tuesday has now been released to the public.

Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry says 58-year-old Shirley Holmes, who lived in Wiggins, died in the crash.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Pump Branch Road in the Bond community when the train slammed into the back driver’s side of a minivan. A Stone County deputy told WLOX Holmes was thrown from the back of the van.

Four other people inside the van suffered injuries. At last check, they were in stable condition. They ranged in age from 59 to 21.

Deputies are still investigating the accident and why the driver didn’t see the southbound train.

