Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Off-duty Pearl police officer given award for reviving woman at Brandon gas station

Sgt. Williams
Sgt. Williams(Pearl PD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer received an award Wednesday morning for saving someone’s life.

According to Pearl police, Sgt. John Williams was given the prestigious Life Saving Award. He is also the police department’s officer of the month.

On March 4, while he was off-duty, Williams approached a young lady that suffered a fentanyl overdose and was not breathing in a car at a Brandon gas station.

Sgt. Williams then got the woman out of the car and performed CPR on her for more than twelve minutes.

Once help arrived, the woman began breathing again.

Williams received several generous gifts from the Pearl Chamber of Commerce for his officer of the month honor.

Pearl police officer receives Life Saving Award after reviving woman while off-duty
Pearl police officer receives Life Saving Award after reviving woman while off-duty(Pearl PD)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city
Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80
Capitol Police arrest man after chase ends near Livingston Road

Latest News

Jackson Water Crisis: One of city’s largest known leaks still not repaired
Jackson Water Crisis: One of city’s largest known leaks still not repaired
Bridge off of Old Canton road continues to erode
St. Joseph Catholic School students removed after social media threats
All grades will report to South Delta Middle School in Sharkey County, which has the least...
Sharkey Co. school with least amount of structural damage reopens for all students April 14