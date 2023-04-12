Off-duty Pearl police officer given award for reviving woman at Brandon gas station

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer received an award Wednesday morning for saving someone’s life.

According to Pearl police, Sgt. John Williams was given the prestigious Life Saving Award. He is also the police department’s officer of the month.

On March 4, while he was off-duty, Williams approached a young lady that suffered a fentanyl overdose and was not breathing in a car at a Brandon gas station.

Sgt. Williams then got the woman out of the car and performed CPR on her for more than twelve minutes.

Once help arrived, the woman began breathing again.

Williams received several generous gifts from the Pearl Chamber of Commerce for his officer of the month honor.

Pearl police officer receives Life Saving Award after reviving woman while off-duty (Pearl PD)

