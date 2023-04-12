‘Not a big deal:’ Majority of Jackson council not concerned over drained legal fund

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The majority of Jackson City Council members say they’re not concerned about the lack of funds that remain in their legal budget.

At Monday’s special called meeting, the city clerk made it known that the council only has $400 left in its legal fund after spending over $200,000 on the main two attorneys that have represented them throughout the garbage dispute.

According to Jackson’s CFO, Fidelis Malembeka, the total amount spent to date will only rise.

That’s because the number doesn’t include what the council hasn’t yet been billed for or what other expenses it likely will incur as part of an ongoing lawsuit and a new suit announced against it on Monday.

Monday, four council members had the opportunity to dismiss one of the suits but voted 3 to 4 not to.

The council filed that suit back in February in hopes of getting permission from the court to move forward in hiring a garbage collector.

It came at a time when council members felt the mayor was failing to bring on a firm, but Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, Councilwoman Angelique Lee, and Councilman Brian Grizzell no longer feel that way.

“We now know that [the mayor] has received responses from all three responders to the RFP,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay added the request to Monday’s agenda that would’ve dismissed the council’s lawsuit against the mayor. Attached to it are the mayor’s letters to FCC, Waste Management, and Richard’s Disposal as well as the responses from each firm.

Richard’s was the only firm that responded by saying they’d pick up trash for the same rate.

FCC said they were interested but would need to negotiate a higher price, and Waste Management said they would only be interested if the city issued a new RFP.

With Richard’s being the only firm prepared, 3 On Your Side asked Council President Ashby Foote who he has in mind if the judge rules in the council’s favor.

He said he doesn’t have anyone in mind at this point and will talk it over with his fellow council members once a ruling is handed down, which could be as soon as Monday.

As for Lindsay, the responses the mayor received from the aforementioned firms were not her only reasons for trying to terminate the suit.

“At this point, we are spending entirely too much on legal fees, and we must stop,” she said. “I mean, this has to end. There has to be a termination point.”

On the other hand, Council President Ashby Foote said the remaining balance is nothing to worry about.

“We’ll just have to get some money from another account. That’s not a really big deal,” he said. “We’ve got to pursue this. We’ve got to stay within the law, and we also have to stay within our budget”.

As for the second lawsuit, filed by Richard’s against the city, Jackson’s CFO said it won’t impact the council’s already drained legal fund because the city’s attorneys will defend them.

However, Foote said he’d prefer to bring on outside counsel.

“I think that is really necessary because the city legal department has been acting as an advocate for Richard’s on the behalf of the mayor,” he said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for them to defend the city against Richard’s.”

