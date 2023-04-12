NASCAR, Mississippi Lottery partner in $50,000 giveaway

Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
The National Association of Stock Car Racing has joined with the Mississippi Lottery on a $50,000 promotion. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Gentlemen, start your engines, and those in the stands or at home in front of the television, don’t forget those lottery tickets.

The Mississippi Lottery is giving away a total of $50,000 to “Mississippi Lottery Insiders” over the course of six drawings during the National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing season,.

The promotion also includes an opportunity to attend the special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5, and potentially win a $1 million prize.

As part of the new official partnership between NASCAR and Powerball, the Mississippi Lottery’s portion of the promotion revs up April 12, with the first drawing April 26. The final drawing occurs July 5.

Twenty winners total will be selected during the six drawings, and each will receive $2,500. Those winners will join Powerball’s national pool of semifinalists.

Sixteen semifinalists will be drawn from the national pool, with no more than one semifinalist per lottery advancing.

The 16 semifinalists will be announced during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 26.

The semifinalists will go head-to-head in a series of drawings coinciding with the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Four finalists will be selected to win a VIP trip to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, and one of the finalists will win $1 million in a drawing broadcast live from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, Nov. 5.

There’s no purchase necessary to win, and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning.

However, players will need to be a Mississippi Lottery Insider to receive the entry form link for each drawing.

Limit one entry per player. Players with multiple entries will be disqualified.

All winners will be selected randomly. Each winning NASCAR-Powerball Playoff entrant will be notified by certified mail.

