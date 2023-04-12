Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Meridian pitcher records 100th strikeout this season

Meridian pitcher records 100th strikeout this season
Meridian pitcher records 100th strikeout this season(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian softball player, Jazlynn Sulton gets her 100th strike out this season Monday night.

She helped lead meridian to a 13-0 shutout victory over Starkville on Monday and in that game she also was able to get a career milestone moment. Striking out her 100th batter. She has 293 K’s in her career so far and she’s only a sophomore.

“I have to say my favorite one is from this last game. When I hit the 100 on the dot. Yeah that was pretty good,” Sulton said.

“Sometimes we forget that she’s just a sophomore,” said head coach Mark Davis. “But she’s definitely the glue that keeps this thing together. And it just means a lot because it takes a lot of pressure off everyone else knowing what she’s going to give you every single night in the circle.”

Sulton and the Wildcats will prep for a full week of games.

