Junior at JSU becomes first student to receive Truman scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State University student has been named the first student in the university’s history to receive the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation award.

According to JSU, Maisie Brown, a political science major, is one of 62 new Truman Scholars selected from 705 candidates nominated by 275 colleges and universities.

Brown was one of only two HBCU students up for the award.

“It is such a surreal feeling to receive this scholarship because I suffered from imposter syndrome and almost dissuaded myself from applying. I hope this shows Jackson State students and other HBCU students that we are just as well equipped and capable of receiving the same honors as everyone else. I hope to help other students who wish to apply and encourage them to step out on faith. Just do it,” said Brown.

She was given the award by acting JSU president, Elayne H. Anthony.

Brown said she was overwhelmed and excited to learn she was a recipient.

“Oh my gosh. My nerves have been so bad about it. I’ve been checking my email every day,” she said.

The Truman Scholarship will help financially support the post-graduate academic endeavors of those in public service leadership. To continue her higher-education journey, Brown has her sights on Georgetown University due to their transformational education master’s program.

