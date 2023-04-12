Jackson Water Crisis: One of city’s largest known leaks still not repaired

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A water leak that has grown into a massive problem for the city of Jackson still remains unrepaired due to an unforeseeable problem.

Three weeks ago, WLBT told you that construction crews arrived to the abandoned golf course property where the former Colonial Country Club used to be located to begin repair efforts.

At the time, interim third party manager Ted Henifin told WLBT that the job would “take roughly two weeks to complete and would cost around $1 million.”

The leak, which reportedly began in 2015 and grew tremendously worse over time, has spilled an estimated 5-6 million gallons of treated water every day over the last 6 years.

Now, three weeks later, contractors still remain on-site with no solidified completion date.

According to Henifin, the leak is a staggering 35-feet beneath the ground and crews hadn’t even laid eyes on it until Monday.

Due to that immense depth, Henifin said that “special excavation equipment” was brought in from Texas to speed up the process of accessing the source.

The job of many workers upon arrival was to connect giant pipes together that stretches from the leak, then over the closed Colonial Bridge, and wraps around to the other side of Purple Creek.

That pipeline arguably has the most important job of this project, as Henifin said that it’s meant to bypass all the water from the bottom of the hole and out to a different location.

If not for that process, he said the city would’ve had to cut off water access to the entire area in order for crews to make repairs.

Crews will not only fix the costly leak, but will inspect other areas of the outdated pipe to see if there are any other suspected locations that could cause a problem like this to happen again.

Henifin claims that no customers in the area have experienced a loss of water pressure as a result of this project and the goal is to keep it that way.

With additional resources needed, a new estimated cost for the project is currently unknown.

