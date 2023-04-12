Enter to win free pizza
Gun found in student’s book bag at Jackson high school

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A gun was found inside the book bag of a Jackson high school student on Wednesday.

The weapon was discovered when the student passed through the metal detector at Forest Hill High School.

It was not discharged and no one was harmed. The gun was immediately confiscated by Campus Enforcement.

“JPS has no tolerance for weapons on a school’s campus,” a press release stated. “The student will face criminal charges and disciplinary actions.”

