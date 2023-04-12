First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An area of low pressure over The Gulf of Mexico is moving northward toward the Mississippi and Alabama border. It will not be considered tropical, because the water temperatures are too cool and in fact, cooler than the air. Expect a few showers tonight with a better chance of rain Thursday, especially the farther east you get. The lows tonight will be in the 50s and highs Thursday will be in the 60s. It will be a little breezy as well, but no severe storms are expected. Friday will bring us sunny skies and warm weather with a high near 80. Saturday will become mostly cloudy with a chance for nighttime thunderstorms as highs reach the middle 80s. Some may be severe with large hail and damaging wind as the likelier risks. Sunday will turn sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the 70s. The high temperature in Jackson Wednesday afternoon was 74 degrees. The average high and low temperature this time of year is 76 and 52.

