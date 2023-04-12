Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An area of low pressure over The Gulf of Mexico is moving northward toward the Mississippi and Alabama border.  It will not be considered tropical, because the water temperatures are too cool and in fact, cooler than the air. Expect a few showers tonight with a better chance of rain Thursday, especially the farther east you get.  The lows tonight will be in the 50s and highs Thursday will be in the 60s.  It will be a little breezy as well, but no severe storms are expected.  Friday will bring us sunny skies and warm weather with a high near 80.  Saturday will become mostly cloudy with a chance for nighttime thunderstorms as highs reach the middle 80s.  Some may be severe with large hail and damaging wind as the likelier risks.  Sunday will turn sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the 70s.  The high temperature in Jackson Wednesday afternoon was 74 degrees.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 76 and 52.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed
Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County
2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city
Capitol Police arrest man after chase ends near Livingston Road

Latest News

Rain likely into Thursday
First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances expected into Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds increase Wednesday; rain returns Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: clouds increase; rain returns late Wednesday, Thursday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: