First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances expected into Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will continue to increase across central Mississippi today as a Gulf low gradually tracks northward. This disturbance could also spread in a few showers throughout the day, mainly to areas near and south of Highway 84. Otherwise, temperatures will be near normal again this afternoon in the middle to a few upper 70s. We should cool off back to the 50s overnight as the chance for scattered showers continues for the area.

The area of low-pressure is expected to move inland on Thursday, which will spread bouts of showers and a few thunderstorms across the region for most of the day. Temperatures will run a tad cooler tomorrow afternoon with highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Chances for rain look to taper off into the overnight period as the system exits to our northeast.

Our weather will briefly turn drier and warmer on Friday with a high near 80-degrees before our next weather maker moves in over the weekend. There be another chance for scattered showers, storms Saturday and Saturday night from a frontal system. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out with this next system. This front should clear out by the end of the weekend with quieter conditions prevailing into next week.

