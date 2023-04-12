First Alert Forecast: clouds increase Wednesday; rain returns Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will begin to thicken up ahead of our next rain opportunities, due to spread onshore from a coastal low that will begin to gain latitude by Thursday. In the meantime, expect highs in the lower to middle 70s; a few showers and storms could mix in with the clouds south of US 84 through the latter part of the day. Lows will fall back into the 50s as rain chances begin to increase from the south.

THURSDAY: As our coastal low begins to move onshore, expect clouds and periods of rain to pinwheel in through the day ahead. Rainy periods could come during pivotal points of the day, say the morning and afternoon commutes, but could not consistently raining through the day. Expect highs in the 60s to near 70 amid a breezy NE flow. Showers will taper off through the overnight periods with lows in the 50s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A bubble of warm air that has been building to our west will move in quickly, by Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s. Dry conditions Friday will fade to scattered storms by the latter parts of Saturday into early Sunday. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out as the front shifts through the region. Rain will exit by mid-morning Sunday – trending quiet into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.