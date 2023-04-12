Federal grant could clear way for new Welty Library, museum green space

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders could be one step closer to relocating the Eudora Welty Library, following a recent vote by the Jackson City Council.

On Tuesday, the council authorized the city’s Department of Planning and Development to apply for a $5 million federal grant on behalf of the Jackson/Hinds Library System.

If approved, the money would be used to help purchase, relocate and renovate a new building to house the system’s onetime flagship branch.

It would also move the city and the state another step closer to transforming the Welty site into a new green space that would not only benefit downtown Jackson but serve as a yard of sorts for the Two Mississippi Museums.

“There are plans to create a green space. There is a generous donor that Mike Espy and some other members of the [Mississippi Department of Archives and History] are working with, who is going to do a beautiful garden, actually in tribute to his wife in front of that space, and it will give it a more clean and pleasant look from State Street to the two museums,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.

The measure was approved unanimously. The department will now submit a grant application to the Senate Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development. Funds will be awarded as part of the 2024 budget, according to city documents.

As for exactly what the future of the Welty Library entails, Jackson/Hinds Board Chair Peyton Smith says it’s too early to tell.

“We’re working with the city and having conversations with the city right now about what that could look like,” he said. “In some ways, it’s kind of hard because there’s an application being made. We may receive that funding. We may receive a dollar of it, zero dollars of it, all of it, or somewhere in between.”

“So, it is difficult to plan on not knowing what amount of money we might have available to assist with finding a new home,” he continued. “But my understanding is that the money will be targeted at finding a new home for Welty.”

Smith says it could be years before a permanent home for the Welty branch is ready, meaning that the library system is exploring temporary locations that would allow JHLS to maintain its downtown presence.

Just moving the branch’s tens of thousands of books, movies, computers and other furnishings promises to be a Herculean task.

“It’s a very complicated move out plan, and that’s why we’ve been kind of taking action to try and start formulating that plan because there’s a lot of materials to move out and store,” he said. “And it’s our headquarters... So, it’s where our administrative staff are, and so finding them office space on a temporary basis is an important component of this move.”

While library officials are in the process of planning a move, MDAH is already drawing up plans for the Welty site.

The agency is working with a national park design firm on plans, and has already received millions for the work, including a $1 million donation and $2 million from the Mississippi Legislature. However, the latter earmark still must be approved by Gov. Tate Reeves.

“We’ve been very interested in what happens with that property because it’s right across from the museums,” said MDAH Executive Director Katie Blount. “That’s the view when you walk out of the museums.”

The Two Mississippi Museums are located at 222 North St., sandwiched between Mississippi Street, North Jefferson Street and East Amite Street.

Directly in front of the museums is the side of the library, a former Sears department store, and a cell phone tower.

As for the former department store, it was constructed in the 1940s. Welty was moved into the facility in 1986.

Leak at Eudora Welty Library

“Our thinking was always that if that building was no longer in use, and came down, we would like to acquire the property to create a park for use by the public, for use by the city and for use by the department for special events,” Blount said. “You know, we have our annual Mississippi Makers Fest coming up on May 13.”

Blount said the park would not only provide a nice green space for the city but help connect the museums to the downtown corridor and give visitors a place to unwind after going on museum tours.

“You’re coming out with this experience that can be kind of intense in both of our museums,” she said. “And to walk out and see a beautiful green space, I think is a better way to kind of help people resolve their feelings after the intensity of the museums’ experience.”

More than 600,000 people have visited the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Mississippi History Museum since the two museums complex opened in 2017. Blount said visitor numbers continue to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Use of the Welty Library, meanwhile, has dropped dramatically in the last few years, with its circulation just a quarter of what it was in 2007.

Welty Library Circulation 2021 11,913 2020 5,505 2019 28,427 2018 30,007 2017 45,663 2007 98,236 Source: Mississippi Library Commission

Smith says COVID, along with the building’s structural challenges have likely contributed to that decline.

“When people show up to a building and it’s closed. If they show up enough times and find its closed, they’re going to be more quick to find a different solution to whatever need they were trying to meet by going to the library,” he said.

“So, I think a lot of it is about reconnecting with our library patrons, having reliable facilities, having reliable hours... and then just slowly over time rebuilding trust with people that these facilities are going to be open, they’re going to be stable, they’re going to be taken care of.”

Structural problems have plagued Welty for years. In 2017, the Mississippi State Fire Marshal temporarily closed the building after inspectors uncovered numerous fire violations. When the building was reopened to the public, the second floor remained off limits.

During WLBT’s visit to the facility in 2021, the building had sustained significant water damage on both floors. As for the second floor, it was still off limits, and tarps and garbage cans had been strategically placed to collect water coming in through various leaks.

Last year, the branch was closed for much of the summer due to HVAC issues.

“It was not habitable once the heat crept up to a certain level,” Smith said. “So that led us to go ahead and start making plans to vacate and figure out where we want to go in the short term... and also for long-term plans for the Welty Branch,” he said. “I don’t want to step out of turn, but I do think some of the possibilities that have thrown out are exciting.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.