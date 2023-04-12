‘Disappointing day’: Council rejects one-year agreement with Richard’s; still no trash collection in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Councilwoman Angelique Lee apologized beforehand for the contract not being approved.

“I have to look at Mr. Henley, Pastor Henley who lives in my ward, has a church in my ward, and I have to tell you ‘I’m sorry,’” she said. “I have to look at... all these people that I know in front of us expecting us to lead and give them a decision today. I’m just gonna have to tell you, ‘I’m sorry.’”

At a special called meeting on Wednesday, the Jackson City Council voted down a proposal to award a one-year emergency waste-hauling contract to Richard’s Disposal.

The decision fell on a 3-3 vote, with Council members Lee, Brian Grizzell and Virgi Lindsay voting in favor. Opposed were Council members Ashby Foote, Vernon Hartley and Aaron Banks. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes was absent.

Under the mayor-council form of government, the mayor cannot break a tie, meaning the proposal failed.

The decision leaves most residential customers in the capital city without solid waste pickup, 12 days after the city’s previous contract with Richard’s expired.

Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne told WLBT the city will again place drop-off bins outside Metrocenter Mall on Thursday and Friday to allow residents to drop off their household waste.

“I think it’s both fair and accurate to say that this is a disappointing day,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “I think it’s both fair and accurate to say that the people of Jackson have been failed today.”

Lumumba spoke to reporters outside council chambers. He says the future of trash pickup in the capital city now is in the hands of the courts.

“There are no tricks up the sleeves... There is not special provision in the law that allows me to pick up your trash,” he said. “You can’t just tell a company we’re gonna give you three months. First of all, telling them that suggests that you don’t think that they are a legitimate business anyway.”

“The only opportunity that we had to pick up the trash was given today.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.