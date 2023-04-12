Bridge off Old Canton Road continues to crumble with no repairs in sight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wayneland Drive at Hanging Moss Creek, parts of the bridge have been blocked off by orange cones as the edge of the road continues to crumble.

In fact, you can see the layers from the break off and barrels that have been swallowed by the decay.

Now, residents are worried about a total wash out if the problem is not fixed.

“This is one of the biggest streets in Jackson. We’re close to an established neighborhood, and right next to the tennis center. It’s a problem and needs to be fixed,” said Jackson resident, Marci Simonson.

“Repair it,” added Alice Suttlar. “It takes the city too long to do anything.”

Suttlar walks on the bridge several times a week to get her medicine from a nearby Walgreens. She says she’s afraid that she and the children that walk to and from the Willie Morris Library may fall and possibly injure themselves.

“They could get hit by a car that’s trying to figure out which way to come in or go out, and I go to the library all the time and you just never know what could happen up here,” she said. “Cars are knocking these barrels over and it’s just a mess.”

The bridge is in Council President Ashby Foote’s ward.

He is now calling on the city to use a portion of its Section 219 funding, which is money allocated through the Army Corps of Engineers for water and sewer repairs.

“That is a pretty significant project and Mr. Lee is working on coming up with some proposals for the bridge there,” Foote said.

According to Foote, under Section 219, the Corps would be responsible for hiring a design firm to draw up plans and hiring a contractor. Federal procurement laws would have to be followed.

Councilman Foote says he does not have a timeline as to when residents would start to see bridge repairs, but he urges anyone traveling along the area to proceed with caution.

He is also asking parents to accompany all children walking to and from the library.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.