Mothers of Murdered Sons
Body discovered in trunk of car after foul odor prompts call to authorities in Natchez

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was discovered in the trunk of a car on 1 Cindy Lane in the City of Natchez after a foul odor prompted a call to authorities.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the body, which was found Wednesday morning, was in an “advanced” state of decomposition, meaning the person was dead for at least a week before being discovered.

The body, based on preliminary visual evidence, is believed to be that of white male, said Lee.

The car the body was discovered in has since been impounded by a joint search and rescue team and is being sent for processing.

The body will be going to The State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

