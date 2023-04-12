2 in custody after man’s body discovered in trunk of car in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two persons of interest are in custody after a body was discovered in the trunk of a car in the City of Natchez.

According to police, family members of Christopher Lee Sanders, 45, reported him missing to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in Vidalia, Louisiana, on April 4.

One of the investigators at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to where Sanders’ car could possibly be and went to corroborate the tip Wednesday morning at Cindy Lane in Natchez.

When he arrived at the home, the investigator could smell “an odor emanating from the vehicle,” stated a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release went on to say that because of his training and experience, the investigator knew that something (or someone) was dead inside the vehicle, so he called for additional assistance.

Once additional units arrived, investigators discovered the body of Christopher Lee Sanders in the trunk of his own vehicle.

His body was not bound or restrained, nor did it have any wounds that were immediately noticeable.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the body was in an “advanced” state of decomposition, meaning Sanders was dead for at least a week before being discovered. It is unclear what his cause of death was.

The car his body was discovered in has since been impounded by a joint search and rescue team and is being sent for processing. Two persons of interest are also in custody in connection to the case.

The body will be going to The State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.