Will Jackson customers be reimbursed for lack of trash pickup?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city leaders say they’re looking into reimbursing customers for a lack of trash collections since April 1.

They just have to figure out how they can do it and how they will pay for it.

City Attorney Catoria Martin discussed the challenge with members of the Jackson City Council at its Tuesday meeting.

“We have been researching whether or not we can actually give citizens a reimbursement. I think legally we can,” she said. “The question is how much of a reimbursement we can give citizens.”

The meeting comes 11 days after trash collections ended in the capital city.

Martin said the city must calculate how much to charge customers for the drop-off sites that were set up after curbside collections ended. The city also must take out other expenses, such as costs to cover employees still working, as well as trash disposal fees.

“We have to deduct out the amount that we’re still responsible for in terms of disposal. We also have to deduct out the personnel that are still working. Some of those personnel are working overtime to make sure we do our dumpster days,” she said. “Once we run those calculations, we’ll have a number, but we have not yet given the administration that number.”

She also told the council the city must determine how it will fund any reimbursements.

“As you heard Fidelis mention earlier, we operate at a deficit in the sanitation department, and so we do not currently bring in sufficient funds to cover the amount of money that’s being spent in the sanitation department,” she said.

Fidelis is Fidelis Malembeka, Jackson’s chief financial officer. Malembeka said the division has operated at a $12 million loss since 2020.

“If we continue paying the emergency contract amount, we will likely finish out the year in a $4.1 million deficit,” he said.

Malembeka was referring to the city’s emergency contract with Richard’s. The contract, which expired on March 31, cost Jackson about $9.7 million.

Had the council approved a six-year contract with the company in 2022, the city would be paying about $624,000 less for the services, city figures show.

The shortfalls come even after council members approved nearly doubling customers’ trash fees last summer.

In July, the council voted 4-3 to raise monthly rates from around $20.80 a month to $37.

The increase was needed to make up for rising costs and budget shortfalls in the division.

Malembeka said that amount is still not sufficient to cover the city’s solid waste costs.

“The amount of money needed to actually mitigate the deficit for this fiscal year alone, the rate that would be needed is about $57 a customer,” he said. “That’s what would be needed actually... just for this fiscal year.”

