Things To Know Tuesday, April 11

1. Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city

Minutes after voting down a request to terminate an ongoing lawsuit against the mayor, the Jackson City Council found out it was being named in another one. At a special called meeting to vote on a trash-hauling contract on Monday, the council did not have a chance to vote on a request to hire Richard’s Disposal for trash collection. Instead, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba pulled the item from the agenda. Before he could explain why, the meeting was adjourned. “Richard’s Disposal has made the determination that they are filing suit against the city of Jackson,” City Attorney Catoria Martin said after the meeting was gaveled down. “They are appealing this decision of the city and so, therefore that is a reason why I am recommending to the administration and to the council that we pull that item from the agenda today.” Council chambers erupted, as Lumumba went to a microphone to take questions.

2. Copiah County authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Zaniyah Terrell (Copiah County Sheriff's Office)

Copiah County authorities are searching for a missing thirteen-year-old girl. Zaniyah Terrell was last seen by family members wearing a yellow pajama suit and a red hoodie on Saturday, April 8, at 11:30 p.m. She is described as being five feet, four inches tall. If you have any information on Zaniyah’s whereabouts, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

3. Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80

Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80 (unsplash.com)

Hinds County deputies are investigating a two-vehicle accident that injured two children and one adult. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says the incident happened on Highway 80 near Continental Tire on Monday evening. The three victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The status of the victims’ conditions is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

