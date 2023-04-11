Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County deputies are investigating a two-vehicle accident that injured two children and one adult.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says the incident happened on Highway 80 near Continental Tire on Monday evening.

The three victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The status of the victims’ conditions is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

