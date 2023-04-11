Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Reward offered after kittens found tossed out of car window

Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.
Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.(919039361464473 | WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible for throwing a couple of kittens out of a moving car window in Georgia.

A driver said she spotted what looked like trash thrown out of a car window on April 4. When she saw that it was actually two tiny kittens helplessly abandoned on the side of the road, she picked them up and took care of them overnight.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the woman took the kittens to Planned PEThood the next morning.

WANF reports the kittens are expected to recover. However, a third kitten was found dead in the same area the following day, most likely due to exposure.

“The original two kittens found are healthy at their foster home. Sadly, the third kitten found passed away shortly after the rescue, most likely due to exposure,” a Planned PEThood Facebook post explained.

Planned PEThood is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the identity, arrest, and conviction of the person responsible for throwing the pair of newborn kittens out of the vehicle.

Anyone with further information has been asked to call the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.

Animal cruelty cases can be reported through PETA.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city
1 killed, 6 seriously injured after Byram house fire
1 killed, 6 seriously injured after Byram house fire
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is prepared at a clinic in Norristown, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021. The Environmental...
To fight cancer, EPA wants sterilizer companies to emit less
A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday
This driver’s license image contained in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant,...
Ex-firefighter gets prison for Jan. 6 extinguisher attack
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in...
Suit: Chocolate maker ignored natural gas alert before blast
Firefighters described the vehicle as an “obstruction” but said they were able to secure a...
Firefighters bust windows, run hose through car to get to hydrant