Reeves signs bill expanding car tag authorization for disabled veterans

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2187 which revises the disability rating requirements for certain motor vehicle and motorcycle license plates and tags that are authorized for disabled veterans. 

“Any time the state of Mississippi can help our disabled veterans save money – that’s a worthy cause,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Our disabled veterans sacrificed their own health to keep us safe. The least we can do is lower fees the government charges them. I was really excited to sign this bill because it means more money in the pockets of our disabled veterans. I’ll continue to do everything I can to support our service members.” 

The legislation expands the number of disabled veterans who are eligible to purchase two motor vehicle license plates or tags for just $1 each. 

Under the revised standard, any legal resident of Mississippi who is rated as having a 100% permanent service-connected disability or at least 70% nonpermanent service-connected disability by the Veterans’ Administration or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is eligible.

