Pedestrian hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was killed in Brandon on Monday evening.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened south of Spann Drive on Old Fannin Road.

The victim is a female, but her name is being withheld until the family is notified.

Holley says all parties involved are still on the scene with multiple witnesses.

