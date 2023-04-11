Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Pedestrian hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was killed in Brandon on Monday evening.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened south of Spann Drive on Old Fannin Road.

The victim is a female, but her name is being withheld until the family is notified.

Holley says all parties involved are still on the scene with multiple witnesses.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
Head-on collision leaves 23-year-old dead, another injured in Warren County
Head-on collision leaves 23-year-old dead, another injured in Warren County
Man killed in Lincoln County officer-involved shooting
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
1 killed, 6 seriously injured after Byram house fire

Latest News

Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80
Capitol Police arrest man after chase ends near Livingston Road
Expiration of Medicaid’s continuous coverage provision is sparking concerns that some could lose Medicaid coverage
Zaniyah Terrell
Copiah County authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl