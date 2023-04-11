Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Memphis man’s death declared homicide after mother’s private investigating; CrimeStoppers posts $5,000 reward for information

Jordan Jermaine Mason
Jordan Jermaine Mason(CrimeStoppers)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County has posted a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest in a 2022 East Memphis murder case after a mother’s private investigating resulted in her son’s death being declared a homicide.

Authorities at first ruled the death of 21-year-old Jordan Jermaine Mason as that of unknown causes. According to CrimeStoppers, there was a suggestion it could be a suicide.

Mason’s mother refused to accept that possibility.

After doing her own sleuthing and showing homicide detectives what she learned, Mason’s case has now been determined to be a homicide, according to CrimeStoppers.

Mason died September 23, 2022 — a week after his birthday — of a gunshot wound.

His body was found in an apartment at Highland Hills Apartments in East Memphis. He died at 5:18 p.m.

His last known phone call was an hour before that.

It’s believed there may be witnesses to this murder.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. An award of $5,000 is available from CrimeStoppers in this case.

