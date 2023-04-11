First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures are forecast to eventually drop to the 50s overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be near average again on Wednesday in the mid-70s as clouds steadily increase overhead. An area of low pressure will be nearing the region over the course of the day tomorrow as it tracks northward over the Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance will likely begin to spread in a few showers Wednesday evening to our south with it tracking inland. The area of low-pressure will keep chances for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast for most of Thursday. Highs look to only reach the lower 70s during this time. Rain chances will gradually taper off late Thursday as the system exits to the northeast. Our weather will briefly turn drier and warmer in the 80s for Friday ahead of another rain maker this weekend. More scattered showers, storms are possible ahead of another system Saturday into Saturday night. We should see drier and slightly cooler conditions in the wake of the front by the end of the weekend heading into early next week.

