First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; rainy periods return by mid-late week

TUESDAY: A quiet and seasonable way to continue the work and school week – morning 40s and 50s will translate back toward ‘average’ by the afternoon hours. We’ll top out, generally, in the lower to middle 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A rogue shower may mix in south of I-20 during the afternoon hours. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will begin to thicken up ahead of our next rain opportunities, due to spread onshore from a coastal low that will begin to gain latitude by Thursday. In the meantime, expect highs in the lower to middle 70s; a few showers and storms could mix in with the clouds south of US 84 through the latter part of the day. Lows will fall back into the 50s as rain chances begin to increase from the south.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A coastal low pinwheel in waves of showers and storms through Thursday. It may not rain all day in every location, but you’ll want to keep an umbrella nearby throughout the day. Rain coverage will taper off through Thursday night into early Friday. A bubble of warm air that has been building to our west will move in quickly, by Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s. Dry conditions Friday will fade to scattered storms by the latter parts of Saturday into early Sunday. Rain will exit by mid-day Sunday – trending quiet into early next week.

