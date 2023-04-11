Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 33-year-old woman was hit and killed in Rankin County Monday night.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened south of Spann Drive on Old Fannin Road.

The victim has been identified by Rankin County Deputy Coroner Cliff Dunlap as Katherine Lindsey of Brandon.

Paul Holley said all parties involved stayed at the scene of the incident.

