Mothers of Murdered Sons
Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 33-year-old woman was hit and killed in Rankin County Monday night.

Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened south of Spann Drive on Old Fannin Road.

The victim has been identified by Rankin County Deputy Coroner Cliff Dunlap as Katherine Lindsey of Brandon.

Paul Holley said all parties involved stayed at the scene of the incident.

