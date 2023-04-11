Copiah County teenager found safe

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County authorities have located a missing thirteen-year-old girl.

Zaniyah Terrell went missing on April 8, at 11:30 p.m. but has been found safe and sound.

