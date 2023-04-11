Copiah County teenager found safe
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County authorities have located a missing thirteen-year-old girl.
Zaniyah Terrell went missing on April 8, at 11:30 p.m. but has been found safe and sound.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.