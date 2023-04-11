Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Copiah County teenager found safe

Zaniyah Terrell
Zaniyah Terrell(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County authorities have located a missing thirteen-year-old girl.

Zaniyah Terrell went missing on April 8, at 11:30 p.m. but has been found safe and sound.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County
1 killed, 6 seriously injured after Byram house fire
1 killed, 6 seriously injured after Byram house fire
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80

Latest News

Under the revised standard, any legal resident of Mississippi who is rated as having a 100%...
Reeves signs bill expanding car tag authorization for disabled veterans
Residents line up to drop off household waste at a dumpster site at the old Dillard's...
Will Jackson customers be reimbursed for lack of trash pickup?
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, April 11
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Tuesday; rainy periods return by mid-late week