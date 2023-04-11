Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Copiah County authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Zaniyah Terrell
Zaniyah Terrell(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County authorities are searching for a missing thirteen-year-old girl.

Zaniyah Terrell was last seen by family members wearing a yellow pajama suit and a red hoodie on Saturday, April 8, at 11:30 p.m.

She is described as being five feet, four inches tall. If you have any information on Zaniyah’s whereabouts, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

