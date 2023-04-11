Copiah County authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Copiah County authorities are searching for a missing thirteen-year-old girl.

Zaniyah Terrell was last seen by family members wearing a yellow pajama suit and a red hoodie on Saturday, April 8, at 11:30 p.m.

She is described as being five feet, four inches tall. If you have any information on Zaniyah’s whereabouts, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

