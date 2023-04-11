Chipotle to open in Pearl, mayor says

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Chipotle is headed to Pearl!

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham shared the announcement on his Facebook page.

The post says the business will be located in the Crossgates Shopping Center between Kroger and Walmart. The groundbreaking is expected to take place later this week.

