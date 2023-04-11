Capitol Police arrest man after chase ends near Livingston Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Capitol Police chase ended with one man taken into custody on Monday.

Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black GMC Sierra traveling on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, Eddie Hayes Jr., fled from officers, leading them on a brief chase that ended near Livingston Road.

Hayes is facing multiple charges, such as felony fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and multiple traffic violations.

Martin says two passengers fled the scene once the pursuit ended.

If anyone has any information, please contact Capitol Police at (601) 359-3125.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.