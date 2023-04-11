Authorities: Wife of Port Gibson police officer found at airport; no crime committed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say they have found the woman that they initially thought had been kidnapped in Port Gibson.

Turned out, she wasn’t kidnapped and had taken a rideshare service to Jackson, where she was planning to board a plane to New York.

The woman, the wife of a Port Gibson police officer, was still at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport when she was found.

She was ready to board a plane at the time when she located, authorities say.

Investigator Carlton Phillips, with the Port Gibson Police Department, initially told WLBT she had been taken from the Highway 61 Fish Market, where she worked.

Video surveillance shows she had just left the establishment when she walked away from her car and walked toward a blue Hyundai Sonata, which was waiting for her with a door open.

Her phone was tracked to Jackson-Evers, where multiple law enforcement agencies searched for her.

Several agencies were involved in the effort, and helicopters were used in the search.

