Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Authorities: Search underway at Jackson Airport for wife of Port Gibson police officer

A search is underway Tuesday for a woman believed to be kidnapped from Port Gibson.
A search is underway Tuesday for a woman believed to be kidnapped from Port Gibson.(Port Gibson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a search is underway at the Jackson Medgar-Wiley Evers International Airport for the wife of a Port Gibson police officer.

Investigator Carlton Phillips, with the Port Gibson Police Department, said the woman, identified as Tamar Wilson, was taken from the Highway 61 Fish Market.

The incident happened around 1:50 Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson had just left work at the fish market and was walking to her car when she stops and heads toward a blue Hyundai Sonata, which has a door open.

Wilson’s phone was tracked to Jackson-Evers, where multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene searching for the woman and the vehicle’s driver.

According to the Claiborne County Emergency Management’s Facebook Page, the driver was said to be a white male.

Wilson is said to be wearing a blue shirt, bandana and a gray jacket.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 33-year-old woman hit, killed on Old Fannin Road in Rankin County
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city
1 killed, 6 seriously injured after Byram house fire
1 killed, 6 seriously injured after Byram house fire
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
Sheriff: 2 children, 1 adult injured after two-vehicle crash on Highway 80

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
A Richard's Disposal employee replaces a residential garbage can after dumping its contents in...
Jackson Trash Crisis: Mayor asking for new one-year emergency contract with Richard’s
Under the revised standard, any legal resident of Mississippi who is rated as having a 100%...
Reeves signs bill expanding car tag authorization for disabled veterans
Residents line up to drop off household waste at a dumpster site at the old Dillard's...
Will Jackson customers be reimbursed for lack of trash pickup?