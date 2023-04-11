Authorities: Search underway at Jackson Airport for wife of Port Gibson police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a search is underway at the Jackson Medgar-Wiley Evers International Airport for the wife of a Port Gibson police officer.

Investigator Carlton Phillips, with the Port Gibson Police Department, said the woman, identified as Tamar Wilson, was taken from the Highway 61 Fish Market.

The incident happened around 1:50 Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson had just left work at the fish market and was walking to her car when she stops and heads toward a blue Hyundai Sonata, which has a door open.

Wilson’s phone was tracked to Jackson-Evers, where multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene searching for the woman and the vehicle’s driver.

According to the Claiborne County Emergency Management’s Facebook Page, the driver was said to be a white male.

Wilson is said to be wearing a blue shirt, bandana and a gray jacket.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.