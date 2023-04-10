Enter to win free pizza
Things To Know Monday, April 10

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Rolling Fork residents throw out first pitch at Mississippi Braves game

“Well, when it happened, it felt like everyone was drowning,” said Marlon Nichols. “Then, a few days later, it felt like we were dog paddling, and finally, we’re starting to swim.” On Friday, March 24, the city of Rolling Fork suffered through devastating storms that left some with nothing. However, the Mississippi Braves helped them catch their breath. At the beginning of game two, the M-Braves let two residents from Rolling Fork take the mound and throw out the first pitch of the game. It meant more to them than we could ever imagine.

2. Jackson Trash Crisis: Special meeting set for Monday for vote on Richard’s contract

Members of the Jackson City Council are being asked to vote again next week on a contract to pick up customers’ trash. A special called meeting of the council is slated for 3 p.m., Monday at Jackson City Hall. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is again asking members to vote on a six-year contract with Richard’s Disposal. The council rejected the same proposal at a special meeting on Saturday, leaving customers without garbage pickup. Jackson residents can drop off their trash Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the old Dillard’s parking lot at Metrocenter Mall.

3. 1 killed, 6 seriously injured after Byram house fire

One person is dead, and six people are seriously injured after a Byram house caught on fire Sunday evening. Byram Police Chief David Errington says officers responded to a 911 call on Gary Drive at 7:05 p.m. The chief says after searching the house, officials discovered a body that has not been identified at this time. Five people were transported to UMMC to be treated for their injuries. Out of those five victims, two were transported to UMMC by helicopter. The sixth victim was transported to Baptist.

