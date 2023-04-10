Residents pile on garbage causing overflow problems for non-profit’s free dumpster

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Going into the second week of no trash pickup finds some of you stacking your bags where you can. The service one non-profit tried to offer residents to get rid of their garbage is now turning into a costly and dirty endeavor.

A dumpster in south Jackson donated by Mississippi MOVE is one of several throughout the city overflowing with trash tossed in by frustrated residents.

“Our goal was to do nine to six,” said Mississippi MOVE Community Organizer Mac Epps. “By one p.m., we were full.”

Saturday, MS MOVE hosted a Dumpster Relief Day to offer residents an alternative to driving to the landfill. The non-profit organization paid for the rental and will be charged for its transport and landfill fees. Within a few hours, the trash receptacle had reached its limit, but some dropping off their garbage weren’t taking no for an answer.

“A lot of folks were very happy to see some type of relief,” said Epps. “Also, some folks felt like that because it was full, it was our fault, and we need to find another place to dump their trash. I’m like, ‘That’s not my job. That’s not what I’m doing.’”

The crisis assistance organization has now canceled future Dumpster Relief Days while preparing to deal with the overflow. Across town, trash is also piling up at the drop-off site at the Old Tisdale Library location. The dumpster there is surrounded by garbage bags and debris. More trash fills the corner lot.

“It’s no words to be said,” said Sheena Steele. “It speaks for itself.”

The lingering trash debate is disappointing to the North Jackson resident.

“At this point, it’s a little ridiculous because I live in a household of 12, and so you can imagine how much garbage accumulates a day,” said the lifelong Jackson resident.

The wife and mother hopes the city comes to a resolution before she has to make another trip to discard her trash.

“The city needs to know that they need to get out here and do something about it,” added Steele.

