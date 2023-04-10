Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip

Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey(KY3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLINS, Mo. (KY3) - Nine-year-old Easton Colby has been hunting on the same property with his grandfather since he was four.

His grandfather, Curtis Colby, says he couldn’t be prouder after his grandson bagged a turkey that many hunters can only dream of, an albino turkey. He says Colby had many opportunities to bag a turkey since he started hunting, he wanted his first to be the rare albino.

“He was very patient,” said Colby. “We could have worked harder on other birds and possibly got him in closer to us. And he was pretty adamant about he wanted to wait for the white tom.”

The trip was about three and a half hours of sitting and waiting until suddenly they saw a white dot among a group of turkeys.

“Turkey had a big ol’ Tom with it and a group with it,” said Colby. “And it scared the albino and the other turkey off, and the other turkey turned around and saw our decoy, and I shot it.”

After the shot, they checked, and it was a 22.1-pound bird with an inch and a quarter-long spurs. After the kill, they immediately sent the bird to a taxidermist and plan to mount it in strut in Easton’s room.

Though Easton is only 9 he understands that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity saying that he understands that he likely will never see another albino turkey.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

