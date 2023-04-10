Enter to win free pizza
Kentwood Drive home goes up in flames in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fire department is investigating a house fire in South Jackson.

It happened Monday morning on Kentwood Drive near Meadow Forest Drive.

3 On Your Side crews arrived to find several fire engines working to douse the flames.

WLBT is working to find out if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.

