Kentwood Drive home goes up in flames in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The fire department is investigating a house fire in South Jackson.

It happened Monday morning on Kentwood Drive near Meadow Forest Drive.

3 On Your Side crews arrived to find several fire engines working to douse the flames.

WLBT is working to find out if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.

