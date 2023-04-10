Jackson Trash Crisis: Garbage contract pulled, Richard’s to sue city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is facing yet another lawsuit over trash.

At a special called meeting on Monday, the mayor pulled a request to bring on Richard’s Disposal, and announced that the city was being sued by the company for failing to hire them.

The mayor is answering questions from residents now.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he plans to present an emergency contract to the council for consideration later this week to be in place while legal issues are being hammered out.

