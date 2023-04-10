Jackson residents take time out of Easter Sunday to voice frustrations about garbage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even Easter Sunday isn’t enough to keep the minds of Jackson residents off the lack of garbage pickup.

Sunday evening, a handful of residents voiced their frustrations outside city hall.

Those there held signs that read, “We deserve better” and “What about the citizens?”

“The people of Jackson are the ones suffering, and we are suffering because of eight people that are making decisions for the city of Jackson, and that’s not right,” Thomas Cheatham Jr. said.

Sunday’s press conference came less than 24 hours before a special called meeting where Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is expected to ask the council to vote on a six-year contract with Richard’s Disposal.

It’s the exact same proposal the council rejected at a special meeting last Saturday.

“We are tired of it, and now we are about to do something about it,” Cheatham Jr. said. “Come election time... you folks that are sitting on the council, the mayor... we’re going to make a decision, and the decision might be that you are no longer the one serving the city of Jackson.”

A group of concerned citizens who call themselves the BK Breakfast Club put on Sunday’s presser.

Not all of the group’s members are Jackson residents.

In fact, its spokesperson, Sabrina Sissoko, said there were concerns about her speaking on the group’s behalf because she lives in Madison.

“I don’t look at Jackson as it being its own entity,” Sissoko said. “Anything that’s happening in Jackson is all of our issues.”

Sissoko said she has family and friends in Jackson, goes to church in Jackson, and wants to see trash pickup resume in Jackson.

“There are so many other things going on in Jackson that we need to focus on, and the garbage can be taken care of. Somebody is ready, and willing, and waiting to handle that,” she said.

Monday’s meeting will take place at 3:00 p.m. inside city hall.

It’s unclear what the next steps are if the contract is, again, voted down.

