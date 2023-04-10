Jackson crises impacting the housing market in the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Looking to sell your home in Jackson?

Issues regarding trash and other problems in the capital city are having an impact on the number of for-sale signs you might see in your neighborhood and how long they stay on the market.

“We’ve seen several crises in the city of Jackson over the past several years. The infrastructure, water, and trash problem is a compounding issue. It’s going to be a problem for the city of Jackson when it comes to real estate values,” President of Central Mississippi Realtors, Chuck McGee said.

“I can’t explain that to other agents or anybody coming in and going. I don’t have any answers for how we’re going to sell your house right now. Because we don’t have any answers to the water, to the sewer, to the roads, [or] to the crime. I don’t have any backup support to be able to say, ‘Here’s an action plan that is actually working,’” realtor with Nix-Tann & Associates, Janelle Hederman said.

According to Rocket Homes, the average price of a home in Jackson has dropped around $3,500 since last year. But when it comes to the cities bordering they’ve seen an increase between $20,000 in Byram to $156,000 in Ridgeland.

“Even during the times, the past two or three years, when property bangs were increasing tremendously. The city Jackson wasn’t seeing those types of increases,” McGee explained.

Realtors say Jackson was in high demand in the past, but as infrastructure began to crumble, crime increased, and clean water became less likely to come out of the faucet, home buyers haven’t been willing to look inside the capital.

“I kept saying, ‘We’re on the edge, we’re on the edge, we’re on the edge.’ I’ve been saying that for seven years and I don’t know how much longer we can keep telling people that. It’s hard to recruit people to say, ‘Come live in this fantastic, magnificent city that is trying so hard to rebuild,’ and our city services cannot match what our communities are doing,” Hederman said.

So what if water, sewage, crime, and now trash continue to be unresolved?

“Without the income from the citizens from the tax base, it makes it harder and harder to solve these kinds of issues.

Realtors added that they stand with the citizens of Jackson and hope city officials will be able to resolve some of the basic issues regarding garbage soon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.