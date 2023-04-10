Gluckstadt seeking bids for new police station, municipal court building

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - A new police station and municipal court building is in the works for the city of Gluckstadt.

The city recently began advertising for bids to build the facility, a 14,000-square-foot building to be located just south of Germantown High School.

Sealed bids are due Thursday, May 4, at Gluckstadt City Hall. The bids will be open and read on May 9.

Mayor Walter Morrison expects construction to begin 60 days after bids are opened. He was not sure exactly how long construction on the facility would take.

He says having the new station will allow the Gluckstadt Police Department to expand services and provide a holding facility for offenders.

“One of the things that we’re not doing now is dispatch. But when we have the room to hire full-time dispatchers and have our own dispatch system in place, that will all be housed in this new building,” Morrison said.

The city’s dispatch service is currently handled by Madison County.

“We’re required to provide police protection, and I think part of that involves being able to handle our own dispatch,” Morrison said. “The county has been very helpful and cooperative to allow us to ease into this transition, to ease into this, and so, it’s something that we should do.”

The Gluckstadt Police Department and Gluckstadt Municipal Court are currently housed at City Hall. Court proceedings are conducted in city hall’s board room.

The facility was designed by Dean & Dean Associates. Construction will be funded with state dollars, cash on hand and general obligation bonds.

“We have been very fortunate that we have received some money from the legislature,” Morrison said. “We received a million last year. We received an appropriation of $750,000 this year.”

Gluckstadt’s incorporation was upheld by the Mississippi Supreme Court in 2021. In February 2022, the city hired its first police chief, law enforcement veteran Wendell Watts. Today, the department has 12 police officers.

