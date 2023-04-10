Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

