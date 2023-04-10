Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pleasant weather is starting off our week and we’ll keep it going through much of Wednesday.  Low pressure near the Gulf of Coast, stretched from Louisiana to northwest Florida will bring a chance for showers to our area later Wednesday into Thursday.  Some may be heavy, but severe storms are unlikely.  Highs through Thursday will be in the lower and middle 70s and overnight and morning lows in the lower 50s.  Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the lower 80s.  Saturday and Sunday will bring back the chance for some showers and maybe a few thunderstorms.  Highs will be in the 80s Saturday and 70s Sunday.  The average high this time of year is 75 and the average low is 52.  Sunrise is 6:36am and the sunset is  7:27pm.

