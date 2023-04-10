First Alert Forecast: seasonable start to work week; rain, storms mid-late week

MONDAY: For some, heading back to work – others, rounding out their Easter holiday weekend – expect a mix of sun and clouds through your Monday after cool upper 40s and lower 50s warm to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon hours. We’ll trend variably cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s again.

TUESDAY: A quiet and seasonable way to continue the work and school week – morning 40s and 50s will translate back toward ‘average’ by the afternoon hours. We’ll top out, generally, in the middle 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will start to loosen its grip on the region and shift farther east. An area of low pressure looks form along the northern Gulf Coast that will spread in opportunities for scattered showers and storms by late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs Wednesday in the middle to upper 70s will trend cooler amid the clouds and rain chances Thursday – in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll trend warmer, quickly, by Friday and Saturday. Dry conditions Friday will fade to scattered storms by the latter parts of Saturday into Sunday.

