First Alert Forecast: quiet today ahead of rain chances by mid to late week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nice, pleasant afternoon will shape up across central and southwest Mississippi as we kick off the new week with quiet conditions. Highs are forecast to reach the lower 70s in most locations under mostly to partly sunny skies. Passing clouds will continue overhead into tonight with low temperatures down in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

After a cool start to our Tuesday, temperatures will warm up to near normal by the afternoon hours. We should make a run to the middle 70s tomorrow with more sun and clouds around.

Opportunities for rain will begin to pick up by mid to late week as our next weather maker moves in. We’re expecting an area of low pressure to develop over the Gulf of Mexico before lifting northward into the region by Wednesday into Thursday bringing in scattered showers and few thunderstorms. Expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s during this time. We will gradually trend warm by Friday to the 80s ahead of the chance for more rain over the weekend.

