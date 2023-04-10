1 killed, 6 seriously injured after Byram house fire

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead, and six people are seriously injured after a Byram house caught on fire Sunday evening.

Byram Police Chief David Errington says officers responded to a 911 call on Gary Drive at 7:05 p.m.

The chief says after searching the house, officials discovered a body that has not been identified at this time.

Five people were transported to UMMC to be treated for their injuries. Out of those five victims, two were transported to UMMC by helicopter.

The sixth victim was transported to Baptist.

The chief says multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Byram Fire Marshal

Byram Fire Department

Byram Volunteer Fire Department

Raymond Volunteer Fire Department

Terry Volunteer Fire Department

Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Department

According to Chief Errington, it took over three hours to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

