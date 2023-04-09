Head-on collision leaves 23-year-old dead, another injured in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, head-on crash that left one dead.

According to MHP, the fatal crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning on US-61 North near Alexander Road in Warren County.

MHP says a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Andreanna Robinson, 23, of Vicksburg, traveling southbound in the northbound lane on US-61 collided with Daniel Roach, 26, of Vicksburg, who was driving a 2009 H3 Hummer northbound.

Roach was transported to Merit Health in Vicksburg with unknown injuries.

Robinson received fatal injuries from the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.