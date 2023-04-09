Enter to win free pizza
Head-on collision leaves 23-year-old dead, another injured in Warren County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, head-on crash that left one dead.

According to MHP, the fatal crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning on US-61 North near Alexander Road in Warren County.

MHP says a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Andreanna Robinson, 23, of Vicksburg, traveling southbound in the northbound lane on US-61 collided with Daniel Roach, 26, of Vicksburg, who was driving a 2009 H3 Hummer northbound.

Roach was transported to Merit Health in Vicksburg with unknown injuries.

Robinson received fatal injuries from the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

