Free haircare service provided to Sharkey County storm victims for Easter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Easter Sunday is a day when many people attend church service to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

That’s why the owner of Beauty & Ambition hair salon wants to make sure those attending services in Sharkey County walk through the doors of the church looking and feeling special.

With every spray and every cut, Kimberly Luckett is putting forth all the effort to make sure churchgoers are well prepared for Easter service Sunday morning.

“We all look forward to Easter Sunday,” Luckett said. “Everybody wants to look good and be pretty so why not help them.”

She says the idea came after experiencing the frightful night about two weeks ago when deadly storms swept through the state.

After seeing the aftermath, she was compelled to do something impactful.

“I was actually here the night that the tornado hit at my sister’s house, and she lost her house. I was on my way down here a couple of days after the storm, and I was like what can I do to give back? As I was driving, something just said get a team of barbers and stylists and do what we do,” said Luckett.

She owns Beauty and Ambition hair salon out of Madison, Mississippi. She partnered with local stylists and barbers to provide free haircuts to storm victims.

Both children and adults had a chance to choose the haircut or hairstyle of their choice free of charge. All in an effort to make them look and feel special when they attend worship service on Easter Sunday.

“When she goes to church this Sunday, it’s going to be great. It was hard to get her hair done because the person that do her hair, I don’t know what happened to her. So my sister told me about this, so I said, ‘Let’s go get it done,’” said Stevie Morris, an Anguilla resident impacted by the storm.

Despite losing everything, those I spoke to say they are grateful.

“I’m really grateful because a lot of people have lost their homes, and they really lost a lot of things so they can travel to their jobs and stuff,” said Ramonta May.

The smiles and joy on everyone’s faces after their heads were done are what Luckett says she enjoyed the most.

