Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Our Sunday evening sets up nicely with Lows falling to the middle 50s. We are tracking drier weather conditions ahead with rain returning Thursday!

Tracking a dry weather pattern ahead with rain chances returning Thursday.
By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday afternoon.

We are tracking decreasing clouds and breezy conditions, with a high near the 70s. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night, is mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Drier weather to start the week, with rain chances returning Thursday. Temperatures will return to the 80s by Friday!

Going into Next week!

Next week looks unsettled, with partly sunny skies and a few showers possible from a low-pressure formation in the Gulf of Mexico. It will slowly move northward into the Alabama and Florida coastline by the end of the week. Our highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s for most of next week. The average high is 75, and the average low is 51 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:40 am, and the sunset is 7:25 pm.

Monday, is mostly sunny, with a high near 72 and a low near 52.

Tuesday, is mostly sunny, with a 20% chance for light rain. Afternoon highs near a high of 74 and a low of 52.

Wednesday, mostly sunshine, with a 20% chance for light rain. A high near 74. Turning partly cloudy at night, with a low near 56.

Thursday, a 30 percent chance of showers, otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 76 and a low near 56.

Friday is mostly sunny and has a 20 percent chance for rain, with a high near 79.

Going into the weekend!

Both Saturday and Sunday show chances for rain and Highs ranging between the low 80s to upper 70s. Lows for the weekend range into the low 60s to upper 50s.

