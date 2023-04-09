Enter to win free pizza
First Alert Forecast: Much drier this Easter Sunday! Heading into the week, our dry weather continues with showers and storms returning Thursday!

By Branden Walker
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

Drier conditions for our Easter Sunday with temperatures rising this upcoming week. Rain chances return Thursday!

Happy Easter!

Sunday’s forecast is still cool this morning with cloud cover across the area, and it’s misting some in the Jackson/Metro area. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s. As we continue into the day temperatures will warm up, with Highs reaching into the upper 60s to low 70 in the afternoon with partly sunny skies.

Going into Next week!

Next week looks unsettled with partly sunny skies and a few showers possible from a low-pressure formation in the Gulf of Mexico. It will slowly move northward into the Alabama and Florida coastline by the end of the week. Our highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s for most of next week. The average high is 75 and the average low is 51 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:40 am and the sunset is 7:25 pm.

